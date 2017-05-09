Illinois officials unveil plan to reintroduce alligator gar

A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.
He's the Piano Man who is one of the biggest selling artists of all time. He's known for such hits as Just the Way You Are, Tell Her About It, We Didn't Start the Fire, the list goes on and on.
A Mayfield, Kentucky man could now face murder charges after a man he's accused of punching on a bus died from his injuries.
One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County.
Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
