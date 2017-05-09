May 10 celebrity birthdays

He's the frontman of the Irish band U2. You've heard him on songs like I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, With or Without You and Desire. The band is one of the best selling recording acts of all time. His real name is Paul David Hewson, but you know him simply as Bono and he's 57 today.

He's a singer-songwriter from Scotland who hit it big in the 1960's with hits like Sunshine Superman and Mellow Yellow. He's credited with teaching John Lennon a guitar technique Lennon used on many of the songs from The Beatles White Album. We're talking about Donovan who turns 71 today.

He's a British singer-songwriter, who along with Steve Winwood, formed the rock band Traffic. Dave Mason is 71 today.

He's been with ESPN since it first went on the air. Over the years he's been a studio host and a play by play broadcaster for both Major League Baseball and the NFL. Chris Berman is 62 today.

