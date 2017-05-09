This week in country music: 1995

In the mood for some music. Let's check the country music scene from this week 22 years ago.

The first week of May in 1995, Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Tim McGraw at number five with Refried Dreams. It was the fifth and final single from his album, Not A Moment Too Soon.

Mark Chesnutt was holding down the number four spot with Gonna Get a Life. Later in the month it would become Chesnutt's sixth number one hit.

At number three was Little Miss Honky Tonk by Brooks & Dunn. It was the first country music single to use the term "Buckle Bunnies," a slang term for groupies who hang out a rodeos.

Tracy Byrd was at number two with The Keeper of the Stars. The ballad is about the singer telling his lover that a third party must have brought them together. That third party is described as The Keeper of the Stars. In November, it would win the Song of the Year Award at the CMA's.

John Michael Montgomery was going strong in '95. I Can Love You Like That was the fifth of his seven career number one hits. It spent three non-consecutive weeks in the top spot. The R&B group All4One would record a cover of the song and it became a pop hit during the summer of '95 climbing all the way to number five on the Hot 100.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.