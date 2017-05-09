'The Shepherd of the Hills' in Branson, MO will not return for 2017 season

A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.

The Shepherd of the Hills show announced on its Facebook page it will not return.

It said in the post the finale of the show was held in October 2013 but they were able to three encore years after that.

The show was around for 57 years before closing.

