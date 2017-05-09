5 things you need to know for 5/9

A Mayfield, Kentucky man could now face murder charges after a man he's accused of punching on a bus died from his injuries.
One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County.
Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle accident on the I-24 bridge on Monday, May 8, around 4 p.m. An investigation showed Kristina Cromeenes was traveling in the left hand lane when she had to suddenly stop to avoid striking a large object in her path that had been being run over by the semi-truck traveling in front of her.
The adage “Once a Saluki, Always a Saluki” definitely applies to Courtney Kabat. Some would say this young woman from Scheller, Illinois was born into the Saluki lifestyle.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.
