5 things you need to know for 5/9

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Today is Tuesday, May 9.

First Alert Weather: It might be the day you can unpack your summer shorts and t-shirts. First Alert Meteorologist, Laura Wibbenmeyer says the Heartland will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There isn’t much of a chance of seeing rain on Tuesday, but scattered storms will begin to creep into the Heartland on Wednesday. It’s more likely to storm at any time on Thursday, though. Some of those storms could hit severe limits.

One the bright side, the weekend weather looks like it will be a beautiful time to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Making headlines:

A 5-month-old baby is missing in Memphis, Tenn. Police said she was taken by her non-custodial father. They said he was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Pulaski County, Illinois involving a car and a UTV. Authorities have not released the name pending notification of the family.

A Los Angeles company is recalling deer antler tea because it may be contaminated with botulism. At least two people got sick after drinking the tea. It was sold in California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that raised the standard for workplace discrimination lawsuits. The proposal will now move to the governor's desk. Click here to read more.

  • Victim of alleged assault by Mayfield, KY man dies from injuries

    A Mayfield, Kentucky man could now face murder charges after a man he's accused of punching on a bus died from his injuries.

    One person dies after a crash in Pulaski County, IL

    One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County.

  • Ripley County flood relief continues

    Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.

