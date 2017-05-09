One person dies after a crash in Pulaski County, IL

One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County.
Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle accident on the I-24 bridge on Monday, May 8, around 4 p.m. An investigation showed Kristina Cromeenes was traveling in the left hand lane when she had to suddenly stop to avoid striking a large object in her path that had been being run over by the semi-truck traveling in front of her.
The adage “Once a Saluki, Always a Saluki” definitely applies to Courtney Kabat. Some would say this young woman from Scheller, Illinois was born into the Saluki lifestyle.
Federal and Illinois State Lawmakers said they may have a project that could bring new life to historic Cairo, Illinois. This multi-million-dollar proposal would bring a port terminal to Cairo, Il and it's expected turn around this struggling economy.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
