One person dies after a crash in Pulaski County, IL

One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County, Illinois.

Troopers say it happened on Monday, May 8, just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a driver in a Honda was following a John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle on Tick Ridge Road. The car went to pass the Gator, when the driver of the Utility vehicle made a left-hand turn into the path of the Honda.

Troopers say the driver of the Gator was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the car was taken to another hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are not giving out the name of the deceased driver until their family can be told about the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.