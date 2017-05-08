Heartland sports scores from 5/8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 5/8

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from 5/8.

H.S. Softball Sectionals

Malden-5
Scott City-11

Portageville-3
Kennett-4

Clearwater-2
West Co.-8

H.S. Baseball

Malden-2
Saxony Lutheran-1

MLB

St. Louis-9
Miami-4

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Jackson--4
Mehlville-1

Notre Dame-5
Cape Central-0

H.S. Golf Sectionals

*Bloomfield, Saxony Lutheran and Notre Dame all advance to state  as teams.*

  • Martinez 4 RBIs, Cards beat Marlins 9-4 for 4th win in row

    Martinez 4 RBIs, Cards beat Marlins 9-4 for 4th win in row

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-05-09 02:28:44 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

    Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

  • Let's play two: Yankees beat Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings

    Let's play two: Yankees beat Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings

    Monday, May 8 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-05-08 15:37:13 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.

    Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.

    •   
