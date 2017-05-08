Heartland sports scores from 5/8. H.S. Softball Sectionals Malden-5 Scott City-11 Portageville-3 Kennett-4 Clearwater-2 West Co.-8 H.S. Baseball Malden-2 Saxony Lutheran-1 MLB St. Louis-9 Miami-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Jackson--4 Mehlville-1 Notre Dame-5 Cape Central-0 H.S. Golf Sectionals *Bloomfield, Saxony Lutheran and Notre Dame all advance to state as teams.*

