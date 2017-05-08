4 sent to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in McCracken County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 sent to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies responded to a 3 vehicle accident on the I-24 bridge on Monday, May 8, around 4 p.m.

An investigation showed Kristina Cromeenes was traveling in the left hand lane when she had to suddenly stop to avoid striking a large object in her path that had been being run over by the semi-truck traveling in front of her.  

The object was later identified as a rolled up tarp.

Cromeenes, was driving a 2013, Ford SUV when the vehicle was rear-ended by Korey Robertson, 18, of Illinois, operating a 2014, Chevrolet passenger car.

Traveling with Robertson was Henry Partain, 18, and an infant.

After the first crash, Robertson was then rear-ended by a 17-year-old of Illinois operating a 2003, Ford Pickup.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for about 45 minutes.

Roberston, the 17-year-old driver, Partain and the infant were transported to local hospitals for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Concord FD, Paducah FD, and Mercy EMS.

