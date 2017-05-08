Ripley County flood relief continues

People in Ripley county have been dealing with many problems due to the historic flooding of the Current River.

Some people lost power for days as the waters rose and because of that much of their food was lost.

Over the past six days, the South Central Missouri Community Action Agency has been able to help with the relief efforts by delivering and handing out food. In that time they have passed out over 150,000 pounds of supplies ranging from cleaning supplies to food.

"It really just started out as a way to help people who were most affected and it's honestly grown every day since we started this," Erin Schrimsher, a Community Outreach Director said.

The volunteers have delivered hot meals to those not able to get out of their homes and those without power. It's a feeling that has encouraged the community to become stronger.

"I knew we had a good community and I knew we would come together and rebuild and be stronger now than we were before," Brittney Barton, an organizer said.

They have also received help from national foundations such as the Red Cross and the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

The SCMCAA has also been recently approved to help with financial assistance. For more information, you can call Erin Schrimsher at 573-660-0561.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.