Martinez 4 RBIs, Cards beat Marlins 9-4 for 4th win in row

Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.
Starlin Castro drove in Aaron Hicks with a fielder's choice in the 18th inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 early Monday morning in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.
Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.
The Nashville Predators scored three goals on Sunday to defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 and advance to their first-ever conference finals series.
