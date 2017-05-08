Martinez 4 RBIs, Cards beat Marlins 9-4 for 4th win in row

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Martinez (2-3) came into the game hitless this year. He hit a two-out, three-run double off Adam Conley in the second inning and singled home a run in the fourth.

Martinez struck out seven in six innings. Miguel Socolovich pitched three innings to earn his first career save.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit his 11th homer in the ninth, his third shot in two days. Ozuna also has 11 homers.

Matt Carpenter had a two-run triple for the Cardinals. Teammate Magneuris Sierra, recalled Sunday from Single-A Palm Beach, contributed two hits and scored twice.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Martinez struck out the side in the second. Conley (2-3) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.