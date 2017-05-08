Lawmakers propose project to bring new life to Cairo, IL

Federal and Illinois State Lawmakers said they may have a project that could bring new life to historic Cairo, Illinois. This multi-million-dollar proposal would bring a port terminal to Cairo, Il and it's expected turn around this struggling economy.
Federal and Illinois State Lawmakers said they may have a project that could bring new life to historic Cairo, Illinois. This multi-million-dollar proposal would bring a port terminal to Cairo, Il and it's expected turn around this struggling economy.
As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
With the Mississippi River still at high levels, and river traffic shut down, businesses at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority are at a standstill.
With the Mississippi River still at high levels, and river traffic shut down, businesses at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority are at a standstill.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
A new and even more potent compound drug is on the street. This one is known as ‘gray death’.
A new and even more potent compound drug is on the street. This one is known as ‘gray death’.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.