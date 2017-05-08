One-stop shops opening to help MO flood survivors

As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
As the water begins to go down, flood victims are dealing with the damage left behind. Volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts, from Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, helped flood victims across Williamson County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
With the Mississippi River still at high levels, and river traffic shut down, businesses at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority are at a standstill.
With the Mississippi River still at high levels, and river traffic shut down, businesses at the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority are at a standstill.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.