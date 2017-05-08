One-stop shops opening to help MO flood survivors

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.

A total of 15 Multi-Agency Resource Centers were selected across the state. In three locations the MARCs will be open for two days.

The centers provide trained workers who can identify resources for assistance with housing, public assistance, mental health counseling or to help understand insurance policies and the claim filing process.

Below is the full listing of MARC dates and locations. Centers are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents impacted by flooding can attend any MARCs that suit their schedule.

Flood survivors should bring proof of address. Free child care is available.

Date City County Location Monday, May 8 Neosho Newton Lamp Center, 500 E. Spring St., Neosho, MO 64850 Monday, May 8 Anderson McDonald 1st Baptist Church, 1 Friendship Lane, Anderson, MO 64831 Tuesday, May 9 St. Robert Pulaski Community Center, 114 J.H. Williamson Dr., St. Robert, MO 65584 Tuesday, May 9 & Wednesday, May 10 West Plains Howell West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., West Plains, MO 65775 Wednesday, May 10 Ellington Reynolds Ellington City Hall, 100 Tubbs Avenue, Ellington, MO 63638 Thursday, May 11 Poplar Bluff Butler Memorial Baptist Church, 2215 South Broadway, Bldg. C, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Thursday, May 11 Eminence Shannon Eminence High School old gym, 505 S. 6th St., Eminence, MO 65466 Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13 Valley Park St. Louis Manchester United Methodist, 129 Woods Mill Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011 Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13 Van Buren Carter Van Buren Youth & Community Center, CR 1204 State Highway D, Van Buren, MO 63965 Monday, May 15 Thomasville Oregon Location to be determined Monday, May 15 Pacific Franklin Pacific Eagles, 707 West Congress, Pacific, MO 63069 Tuesday, May 16 Gainesville Ozark Location to be determined Tuesday, May 16 House Springs Jefferson Northwest Valley Middle School, 4300 Gravois Rd., House Springs, MO 63051 Wednesday, May 17 Doniphan Ripley Caring Community Partnership, 209 Highway St., Doniphan, MO 63935 Thursday, May 18 Arnold Jefferson Arnold First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Road, Arnold, MO 63010

Flood survivors are also encouraged to use United Way 211 for information on things like shelters, clothing and assistance with cleaning and sanitizing homes after flooding.

SEMA partners in the MARCs include the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Catholic Charities, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, The Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

