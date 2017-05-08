3 car crash at intersection of 160/67 in Poplar Bluff, MO

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Monday, May 8.
The voluntary evacuation order in Union County, Illinois was lifted at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
The voluntary evacuation order in Union County, Illinois was lifted at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
A nonprofit charity has set up shop in Poplar Bluff to help veterans in the area who were affected by Spring Flood '17.
A nonprofit charity has set up shop in Poplar Bluff to help veterans in the area who were affected by Spring Flood '17.
A man and woman were taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Department on child abuse charges on Friday, May 5.
A man and woman were taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Department on child abuse charges on Friday, May 5.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".