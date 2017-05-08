Outreach program helps veterans with flood recovery

A nonprofit charity has set up shop in Poplar Bluff to help veterans in the area who were affected by Spring Flood '17.

The DAV national service office set up the mobile office in front of Black River Coliseum.

If you're a veteran or the spouse of a veteran, you can just stop by the mobile office to ask for assistance.

Their staff will do an assessment of your home and if they determine you qualify, you will get a check to cover any flood damage expenses.

"The immediate assistance to the veteran that has been displaced from his or her home due to being evacuated or due to the flood waters with a loss where they had to be removed from the home to give them temporary quarters or food, shelter, we want to provide them some immediate financial assistance to help cover some of that cost," said Andrew Edwards, a DAV National Service Office Supervisor.

The DAV program is free of charge.

