Cairo, IL man sentenced to 364 days in jail for driving under the influence

A Cairo, Illinois man was sentenced to 364 days in the Pulaski County Detention Center and 18 months probation for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jim Flummer, State's Attorney of Pulaski County, announced that on Monday, May 8, Eric L. Lewis, 43 received the above sentence.



The incident prompting the case occurred in Mounds, Il on April 28.



At the time of the offense the Lewis' driving privileges were revoked for a prior conviction of driving under the influence.

