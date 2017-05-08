Woman's body found inside home with 30 dogs

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A woman's death is under investigation and a couple has been charged with animal abuse after the woman's body was found inside her home with 30 dogs.

WAVE-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pSDIod) LaRue County Emergency Medical Services and sheriff's deputies responding to a call Friday morning found 68-year-old Mary Jean King dead.

King's nephew, Loid Sadler, and his wife, Lora Sadler, lived with her and were the ones who called authorities. They have been charged with animal cruelty and violating county ordinances. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

LaRue County Sheriff Russell McCoy says King's death is being investigated and an autopsy will be conducted.

The dogs were rescued and are being cared for at the Hardin County Animal Shelter in Elizabethtown.

