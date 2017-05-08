Man, woman accused of child abuse in Jefferson County, IL

A man and woman were taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Department on child abuse charges on Friday, May 5.

The police department received a report of possible child abuse involving an infant on Thursday, May 4.

A nurse at a St. Louis, Missouri hospital, where the child was a patient, made the call.

An officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department initiated a report on the allegation and an investigation began.

The investigation was continued by detectives with the Mt. Vernon Police Department and investigators with the Department of Children and Family Services.

The parents of the child, Tyrone E.J. Steele, 18, and Abagail C. Adkins, 20, were taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery of a child, under 13 years of age, causing great bodily harm.

Bond has been set at $250,000 for each. They remain in the Jefferson County Justice Center. The child has been released from the hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.