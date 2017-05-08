$75 million campaign launched for SIU students

The SIU Foundation wants to raise $75 million in the next three years to provide scholarships and other support for students at the Carbondale campus.

"Forever SIU: The Campaign for Students" launched on January 1. The public portion of the campaign was announced on May 6.

The foundation has already raised $33 million of that goal.

According to the University, $48 million will go toward scholarships to help students stay in school and finish their degrees.

“These funds will have an immediate impact changing the lives of our students,” said campaign co-chair Dan Korte, a 1985 SIU alumnus. “We see the goal as being very achievable given the generosity of SIU’s current and future donors.”

Some of the money raised will go toward internships, enhancing facilities and resources, and deepening student and faculty engagement throughout the region.

The campaign will end in December 2019 which is the university's 150th anniversary.

If you'd like more information about the campaign, you can find it online.

