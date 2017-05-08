Hit and run under investigation in Metropolis, IL

This is the car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Metropolis. (Source: Metropolis Police Department)

This is the woman suspected in a hit-and-run in Metropolis. (Source: Metropolis Police Department)

Police in Metropolis are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a hit and run.

According to Chief Harry Masse, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 13, 2017.

The driver is a white woman who was in a red late 90s or early 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Masse said the damage to the car would be on the driver's rear and tail light area.

If you recognize this woman or know anything about this crime, you are asked to contact Officer Mike Kennedy at 618-624-2310.

