Sen. McCaskill calls on VA to investigate allegations of misconduct from Poplar Bluff VA whistleblower

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to fully investigate claims of improper care at the John J. Pershing Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Two people are in custody in Charleston, Missouri after a report of shots fired on Monday, May 8.
Police in Metropolis are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a hit and run.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Mississippi County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after an alleged altercation at the Mississippi County Jail.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
