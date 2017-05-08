Sen. McCaskill calls on VA to investigate allegations of misconduct at Poplar Bluff facility

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to fully investigate claims of improper care at the John J. Pershing Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The allegations were raised by Dr. Dale Klein.

The letter from McCaskill and Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin calls for the agency to fully cooperate in the investigation of Dr. Klein's claims of drug diversion, delays in patient care and quality of care at the Poplar Bluff VAMC.

The senators wrote:

“Our veterans deserve the utmost level of care and support from the VA, and medical professionals must be free to disclose concerns about veterans’ care. "Therefore, we respectfully request that you direct all VA employees to cease any retaliation against Dr. Klein and to cooperate fully and promptly with investigations by the VA [Office of Inspector General] and [Office of Special Counsel].”

They also called for an end to any retaliation against Dr. Klein for raising possible problems at the facility.

