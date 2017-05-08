Sen. McCaskill calls on VA to investigate allegations of misconduct at Poplar Bluff facility

The voluntary evacuation order in Union County, Illinois was lifted at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A nonprofit charity has set up shop in Poplar Bluff to help veterans in the area who were affected by Spring Flood '17.
A man and woman were taken into custody by the Mount Vernon Police Department on child abuse charges on Friday, May 5.
A Cairo, Illinois man was sentenced to 364 days in the Pulaski County Detention Center and 18 months probation for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.
One of the Hattiesburg Zoo's beloved tigers has died.
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
