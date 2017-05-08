Dr. Do Nothing airs tonight at 10:00

Wonder where your tax dollars go?

How about to pay for a doctor at a veterans hospital who hasn't seen a patient, or worked at all in more than a year?

Dr. Dale Klein at the John J. Pershing Medical Center in Poplar Bluff says you've been paying his six figure salary while he sits in a tiny room and does nothing, all day.

He claims it's because he's a whistle blower, and this is retaliation.

Recently, President Trump signed an executive order to create a new whistle blower protection office at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Will this make a difference?

Dr. Klein hopes so.

