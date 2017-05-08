Two in custody after shots fired in Charleston, MO

Two people are in custody in Charleston, Missouri after a report of shots fired on Monday, May 8.

According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes, the call came in on Gail Street around noon.



An officer saw a vehicle that matched the description the caller said was involved in the shots fired incident.



A white pickup truck that was hauling some beds was pulled over on East Ironbanks Road in Charleston just minutes after the shots fired report.



Hearnes said two suspects were taken into custody to be questioned.

