Graves Co., KY man arrested on drug, assault charges

A Graves County man is behind bars facing drug and assault charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Saturday, May 6 around noon, deputies responded to 295 Gardner Road just south of Wingo, Kemy after a 911 call was received.

Upon deputies' arrival, it was determined that Timothy Don Chambers, 37, of Wingo, was held up inside the home. Chambers had an outstanding assault warrant on file for his arrest.

Deputies entered the home as Chambers was coming out of the bathroom. Deputies found two baggies of methamphetamine that he had attempted to hidden in the toilet tank.

After the search, deputies found more methamphetamine along with digital scales and other evidence indicating that illegal trafficking of methamphetamine was occurring in the home.

Chambers was lodged in the Graves County jail and is charged with the following:

Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree Methamphetamine

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Poss of Drug Paraphernalia

Assault 4th Degree.

