Former Miss TN trades crown for diploma, graduates from UT Martin

Roads are gradually reopening across the state as floodwaters recede in many areas.
Hannah Robison, Miss Tennessee 2015, appeared on stage at the University of Tennessee at Martin for one final walk on Saturday, May 6 in front of a standing-room only crowd.
If you have a business in Portageville, Missouri you may want to take a closer look at your cash.
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a dead deer in Butler County late Saturday, May 6.
According to a study by WalletHub, Illinois has made the list of one of the best states for working moms.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
