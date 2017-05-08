Portageville police arrest 2 on forgery charges

If you have a business in Portageville, Missouri you may want to take a closer look at your cash.

Police arrested a man and woman accused of passing counterfeit cash at several businesses over the weekend.

During a traffic stop, investigators found fake money and other items used in making fake money inside the vehicle.

Corey Partin of Portageville and Carla Wagoner of Steele, Missouri were arrested and taken to the Pemiscot county jail where they face forgery charges.

