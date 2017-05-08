Roads gradually reopen as floodwaters recede in many areas

Roads are gradually reopening across the state as floodwaters recede in many areas.
Hannah Robison, Miss Tennessee 2015, appeared on stage at the University of Tennessee at Martin for one final walk on Saturday, May 6 in front of a standing-room only crowd.
If you have a business in Portageville, Missouri you may want to take a closer look at your cash.
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a dead deer in Butler County late Saturday, May 6.
According to a study by WalletHub, Illinois has made the list of one of the best states for working moms.
