Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn unveils official portrait

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn unveiled his official portrait at a ceremony in Springfield on Monday, May 8.

The portrait was painted b William T. Chambers, who also painted the official portraits of Gov. James R. Thompson and Gov. Jim Edgar. The portrait is being donated to the State of Illinois by Gov. Quinn.

The background of the portrait features 44 “found items” that represent people, issues, events that have been important to Gov. Quinn throughout his career in public service.

One of those images depicts Quinn signing a bill that put an advisory referendum on the Nov. 2014 ballot that asked voters if the state's minimum wage should be increased. Quinn is surrounded by a diverse group of supporters in the photograph. According to a release from Quinn, the 'portrait in a portrait' depicts the first images of people of color ever included in the Hall of Governors.

“When people look at this portrait, we want to remind them that every person in the Land of Lincoln has the right to stand up, speak out, and start taking action to improve our government and change the world,” Quinn said.

At the unveiling, Gov. Quinn talked about the symbolism of these items and how they underscore the importance of active citizenship, in his own life and in the lives of all Illinoisans.

His portrait also includes images that are special to Quinn including the wedding day picture of his parents along with photographs of his brothers and sons.

In addition to unveiling the formal portrait, Quinn also announced the creation of a website: GovernorQuinnPortrait.org. By clicking on the found items in a high-resolution digital image of the portrait, website visitors can follow links to historical documents, videos and other information about the issues the items represent.

At the unveiling ceremony, several longtime friends and supporters talked about Quinn's career.

Quinn chose to personally raise money for the framed portrait and the website. He is donating the portrait to the State of Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.