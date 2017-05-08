Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to unveil official portrait

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn plans to unveil his official portrait at a ceremony in Springfield on Monday, May 8.

The unveiling will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Illinois State Capitol.

The portrait was painted b William T. Chambers, who also painted the official portraits of Gov. James R. Thompson and Gov. Jim Edgar. The portrait is being donated to the State of Illinois by Gov. Quinn.

The background of the portrait features 44 “found items” that represent people, issues, events that have been important to Gov. Quinn throughout his career in public service.

At the unveiling, Gov. Quinn will talk about the symbolism of these items and how they underscore the importance of active citizenship, in his own life and in the lives of all Illinoisans.

