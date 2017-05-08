Dead deer causes serious crash in Butler County

A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a dead deer in Butler County late Saturday, May 6.

The crash happened on U.S. 67 just north of Route M around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old Poplar Bluff woman was driving southbound in her car when she hit a dead deer on the road.

After the teen hit the deceased animal, a 17-year-old Poplar Bluff male who was driving a pick-up truck hit the woman’s car.

A passenger in the car, Megan Gilmore, 19, also of Poplar Bluff, was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report both vehicles were totaled and had to be towed from the scene.

Both drivers and the injured passenger were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

