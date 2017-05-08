Illinois one of the best states for working moms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois one of the best states for working moms

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Wallethub) (Source: Wallethub)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

According to a study by WalletHub, Illinois has made the list of one of the best states for working moms.

Illinois comes in as the 10th best state working moms, according to the study. Vermont topped the list and Alabama came in last.

WalletHub used several factors to make the list. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best States for Working Moms

1

Vermont

2

Minnesota

3

New Jersey

4

Delaware

5

Connecticut

6

Massachusetts

7

Maine

8

Rhode Island

9

New York

10

Illinois

Worst States for Working Moms

42

Wyoming

43

West Virginia

44

New Mexico

45

Idaho

46

Mississippi

47

Alaska

48

Arizona

49

Nevada

50

Louisiana

51

Alabama

Click here to view the full list. 

