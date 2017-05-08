Illinois one of the best states for working moms

According to a study by WalletHub, Illinois has made the list of one of the best states for working moms.

Illinois comes in as the 10th best state working moms, according to the study. Vermont topped the list and Alabama came in last.

WalletHub used several factors to make the list. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Best States for Working Moms 1 Vermont 2 Minnesota 3 New Jersey 4 Delaware 5 Connecticut 6 Massachusetts 7 Maine 8 Rhode Island 9 New York 10 Illinois

Worst States for Working Moms 42 Wyoming 43 West Virginia 44 New Mexico 45 Idaho 46 Mississippi 47 Alaska 48 Arizona 49 Nevada 50 Louisiana 51 Alabama

Click here to view the full list.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.