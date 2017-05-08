Kentucky officials to announce economic impact of tourism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are planning to announce how much tourism impacted the state's economy last year.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism says details will be released Monday morning at Corsair Distillery in Bowling Green.

The tourism industry had a strong performance in 2015, reporting a $13.7 billion economic impact, which was up 5 percent from the prior year.

At that time, state officials said they planned to continue building on the six pillars of Kentucky tourism - horses, bourbon, music, arts, outdoors and culinary.

