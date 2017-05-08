May 9 celebrity birthdays

A long-time staple in Branson, Missouri will not reopen for the 2017 season.
He's the Piano Man who is one of the biggest selling artists of all time. He's known for such hits as Just the Way You Are, Tell Her About It, We Didn't Start the Fire, the list goes on and on.
A Mayfield, Kentucky man could now face murder charges after a man he's accused of punching on a bus died from his injuries.
One person is dead and another had to be rushed to the hospital after a crash in Pulaski County.
Ripley county is continuing to see recovery efforts grow.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
