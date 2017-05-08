May 9 celebrity birthdays

He's the Piano Man who is one of the biggest selling artists of all time. He's known for such hits as Just the Way You Are, Tell Her About It, We Didn't Start the Fire, the list goes on and on. Billy Joel is 68 today.

He had a string of hits in the 1960's including: Sheila, Hooray for Hazel and Dizzy. Tommy Roe is 75 today.

She's an actress who starred on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown. On the big screen she starred opposite Steve McQueen in The Sand Pebbles. More recently she's made appearances in Bride Wars, Sweet Home Alabama and Miss Congeniality. Candice Bergen is 71 today.

He's a British actor best known for his role as Julia Roberts boss in the movie Erin Brockovich. He's also had roles in The Bourne Ultimatum and Skyfall. Albert Finney is 81 today.

