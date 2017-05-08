Five things you need to know on 5/8

It's Monday, May 8 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Plan on a warm day for most of the Heartland. With temps in the 80s, today begins a warm trend that will last for most of the week. Some of our northern counties may see a light shower here and there, but nothing major or severe. There will be winds of up 15 mph at times, but nothing major. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect the warm trend to stick around for most of the week.

1 injured after shooting in bar parking lot in Marion, IL: The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion early yesterday morning that left one person injured.

Mississippi River crests just below expected level in Cape Girardeau, MO: According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River was scheduled to crest overnight on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care: Former President Barack Obama, in his first public comments about the ongoing debate over his signature health care plan, implored members of Congress on Sunday to demonstrate political courage even if it goes against their party's positions.

Man faces several charges following an arrest in McCracken Co., KY: A man faces several drug-related charges after an arrest during a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Red Cross to distribute relief supplies to several Heartland counties: The American Red Cross in Missouri distributed relief supplies, Sunday, May 7. Volunteer teams surveyed remote locations to discover areas of need. Teams will be in the following counties: Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Reynolds, Pulaski, Phelps, Cole, Maries, and Miller.

