Man faces several charges following an arrest in McCracken County

A man faces several charges after an arrest during a traffic stop in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies made the traffic stop Sunday evening on May 7 around Cairo Road and Westside Drive.

During the investigation, officers suspected a male passenger was providing false information regarding his identity.

Deputies eventually determined the passenger was Scotty Lynn Brown, 58, of Princeton, Kentucky who had active warrants for his arrest.

Brown was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

During the booking process, Deputy Jailers searched Brown and discovered a small baggie containing approximately two grams of methamphetamine.

Brown now faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance in the 1st degree and giving an officer a false name or address.

