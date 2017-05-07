Driver injured in single vehicle crash in Graves County, KY

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Saturday, May 6 at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff''s Office received a call to go to the area of East Tucker Road and State Route 97 for a single vehicle crash resulting in injuries.

A man of Mayfield, Kentucky, Kyle James Cavitt, 24, drove southbound on State Route 97 and had just passed East Tucker Road in his 2016 red Dodge Ram 1500, when, his vehicle left the roadway on the right side.

Cavitt said he could not correct his vehicle to get back on the road.

Cavitt’s vehicle struck a culvert at 1249 State Route 97, went through the air over the driveway and landed across a small ditch on the other side of the driveway.

Cavitt had an abrasion to his head and complained of chest and right elbow pain after the crash.

Cavitt's airbag did not deploy, but officials said he was wearing his seat belt. Mayfield Graves County EMS arrived to treat Cavitt, but he refused medical attention.

Cavitt’s vehicle sustained severe damage to the front and was rendered unusable. Burl's Wrecker Service towed the vehicle away from the scene.

Later, on this same date, Cavitt went to an area emergency room to get checked out. He was treated and released.

Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Police.

