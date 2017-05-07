Second Children's Health Fair brings 640 children to RLC

RLC Nursing students Brianna Sanders of Tamaroa, LEFT, and Morgan Massie of Waltonville, RIGHT, help to paint faces at the Children's Health Fair. The Nursing students participated in a wide range of activities throughout the day Friday. (ReAnne Palmer /

Four-year-old Harrison Drew of Benton crawls through part of the Project CHILD obstacle course Friday morning. Many activities at the Children's Health Fair got the children moving and playing. (ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Illinois State Trooper Christopher Watson spoke with students at the Children's Health Fair about internet safety. The students addressed stranger-danger and cyberbullying. (ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Martial Arts Instructor Gary Douglass leads students through some self-defense training in the RLC Aquatics Center lobby Friday morning. (ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Aurora Drew (Benton), LEFT, and Layla Thompson (Sesser), RIGHT, walk the balance beam section of an obstacle course designed by Project CHILD at the Children's Health Fair. (ReAnne Palmer / RLC Public Information)

Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.

Overall, 640 students participated in activities in RLC’s James “Hummer” Waugh Gymnasium throughout the day.

They interacted with RLC students and exhibits to learn more about systems of the body.

One exhibit, the Healthy Body Walk, provided a physical journey through the human body.

Many other booths and speakers were on hand to talk to the children about activities to help them lead a healthy lifestyle such as cycling, fitness gaming, martial arts, yoga, and more.

The goal of the fair is to help the students gain an early awareness of healthy lifestyle choices.

For more information, contact Beth Mandrell at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1276 or mandrell@rlc.edu.

