Second Children's Health Fair brings 640 children to RLC

INA, IL (KFVS) -
Over 600 local grade school children showed up to the Rend Lake College Children’s Health Fair last Friday to learn about their bodies and staying healthy.
Overall, 640 students participated in activities in RLC’s James “Hummer” Waugh Gymnasium throughout the day.
They interacted with RLC students and exhibits to learn more about systems of the body.
One exhibit, the Healthy Body Walk, provided a physical journey through the human body.
Many other booths and speakers were on hand to talk to the children about activities to help them lead a healthy lifestyle such as cycling, fitness gaming, martial arts, yoga, and more.
The goal of the fair is to help the students gain an early awareness of healthy lifestyle choices.
For more information, contact Beth Mandrell at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1276 or mandrell@rlc.edu.
