Paducah, KY man arrested on multiple charges after running from police

A man was arrested by the Paducah Police Department of multiple charges after attempting to flee on foot.

Paris Thomas, 26, of Murray Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky was arrested on charges of having no registration, second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving with no operator’s license, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Thomas was also arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in court.

Officer Ryan Hudson said he stopped a car on Jackson Street for having an expired license plate.

The driver then pulled the vehicle into a parking lot, jumped from the vehicle and ran from the officer on foot.

Hudson said he chased the man, but lost sight of him behind several homes.

Sgt. Nathan Antonites responded to the situation with his K9 partner, Junior to track down the driver.

Junior found the driver in a garage in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.

Antonites received no response after giving the driver several warnings, and sent Junior to search the area.

Junior located the man hiding behind a door stored inside the garage.

The man refused to both come out of hiding and to show Antonites if his hands were empty. He was then caught by K9 Junior.

The man, identified as Paris Thomas, was taken into custody and charged with the above offenses.

Thomas sustained minor injuries to his left hand and the right side of his chest, and was treated at an area hospital.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Officers located $563 cash, 75 grams of marijuana and digital scales in Thomas’ possession. Those items were seized as evidence.

