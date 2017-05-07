Pham's 2-run HR lifts Cards over Braves 6-4 in 14

Tommy Pham hit two homers, including a two-run drive in the 14th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals recovered after blowing a four-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.
The Nashville Predators scored three goals on Sunday to defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 and advance to their first-ever conference finals series.
Mike Leake won his fourth straight decision, Matt Carpenter and Matt Adams homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Saturday night.
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.
