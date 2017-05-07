Blues strike first but can't hold on as Predators win 3-1, take series in 6 games

The Nashville Predators scored three goals on Sunday to defeat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 and advance to their first-ever conference finals series.

St. Louis struck first with a goal by Paul Stastny just two minutes into play, but that was the only goal they'd get all day.

Nashville tied it up in the second period with an early goal of their own, and later went ahead by a score of 2-1 with a third period goal by Ryan Johansen. They grabbed an empty-netter with just a minute left in the third to seal the deal.

