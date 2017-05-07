Living with flooding in Alexander County

Alexander County has seen more than it's share of flooding. Many communities in the county feel used to dealing with flooding conditions as they have had major flooding events lately.
Alexander County has seen more than it's share of flooding. Many communities in the county feel used to dealing with flooding conditions as they have had major flooding events lately in 2011, 2016 and now 2017. For those in Miller City, flooding is a way of life they have grown accustomed to.
Openings are available for the seventh annual “Give Adults a Smile Day” held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Dental Hygiene Clinic.
This fall Rend Lake College is encouraging community members and students alike to get a free credit hour in one or both of their music classes that they are offering.
Give mom a break this Mother’s Day with a buffet at a Kentucky State Park. The Kentucky State Parks will be offering a Mother’s Day buffet Sunday, May 14, at its resort parks.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.