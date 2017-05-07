Appointments available for ‘Give Adults a Smile Day’

Openings are available for the 7th annual “Give Adults a Smile Day” held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Dental Hygiene Clinic.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 21, at the SIU Dental Hygiene Clinic on 1365 Douglas Drive, located west of the SIU Arena.

Appointments can be made until May 14 by calling (618) 453-8826. After that, patients can leave their name and telephone number in a phone message that will be checked periodically.

Organizers encourage eligible patients to call. Patients will be seen by appointment only.

Event coordinators anticipate about 75 appointments, with about 30 volunteers – including dental hygiene students and dental hygienists and dentists from the community-- participating.

In this event, patients 21 and older will receive free dental exams, X-rays and cleanings. Patients must be uninsured or on adult Medicaid and have a financial need.

The Illinois Dental Hygienists’ Association River Bend /Southern Illinois Component #6 and SIU Carbondale sponsor the event.

For more information, call (618) 453-8826 or http://sah.siu.edu/undergraduate/dental-hygiene/

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.