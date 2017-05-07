One person injured after shooting in bar parking lot in Marion, IL

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 just south of Marion early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 1:55 a.m. on the parking lot of the bar. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim and several witnesses, and the investigation continues.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.