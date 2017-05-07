Rend Lake to offer free credit for two music classes this fall

This fall Rend Lake College is encouraging community members and students alike to get a free credit hour in one or both of the music classes they are offering.

RLC Concert and Jazz Band (MUSI 1161) and the RLC Concert Choir (MUSI 1159) are both seeking talented musicians who are interested in earning a tuition-free credit hour or who just wish to partake in a fun music opportunity.

Concert Choir, under the direction of Sara Alstat, RLC Music Associate Professor, is a vocal ensemble that performs a few times throughout the semester at functions and concerts.

The course is designed to be a performing outlet for talented musicians.

The choir rehearses from 12- 12:50 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Learning Resource Center (LRC).

The Concert Band offers experienced band musicians more opportunities to perform that includes at least one concert per semester.

The band rehearses from 11:00-11:50 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the LRC.

Both courses are available to any student or community member over the age of 16. If you don't have an instrument, RLC has plenty of extras for band members to use.

For more information about the concert Band or Concert Choir, contact Alstat at alstats@rlc.edu or 618-201-2044.

