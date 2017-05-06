Red Cross to distribute relief supplies in several Heartland counties

The American Red Cross in Missouri is distributing relief supplies tomorrow, Sunday, May 7.

Volunteer teams are surveying remote locations to discover areas of need.

Teams will be in the following counties: Butler, Carter, Ripley, Wayne, Reynolds, Pulaski, Phelps, Cole, Maries, and Miller.

Red Cross volunteers have distributed 25,644 cleanup kits, comfort kits and bulk items such as shovels, tarps and gloves in response to the historic flooding.

Road openings and clear weather have allowed access to more areas affected by the flood waters.

Emergency Response Vehicles are out in neighborhoods affected by the flooding serving meals, water and snacks. So far, volunteers have served 4,013 meals and snacks to area residents. As of Friday, the Red Cross has provided 814 shelter night stays at 15 total shelters across Missouri and Illinois.

As the rivers crest, and families plan their return home, workers with the Red Cross said danger still exists.

Red Cross volunteers have OPEN shelters at the following locations:

Branson United Methodist Church at 1208 W. Highway 76, Branson, MO

Calvary Baptist Church at 2650 Oakridge Extension, Neosho, MO

First Baptist Church Gainesville at 122 2nd Street, Gainesville, MO

First Baptist Church at 202 Walnut, West Plains, MO

Manchester United Methodist at 129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin, MO. Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site.

TriCounty Senior Center at 800 W. Union Street, Pacific Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering

Youth Community Center at 1204 County Road D, Van Buren, MO

Hope Lutheran Church at 3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois. Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help.

In addition to providing safe place to sleep, volunteers will serve meals and snacks, and address medical concerns.

“Red Cross volunteers are working to bring care and comfort to those who have been displaced by this flooding,” Cindy Erickson, Eastern Missouri CEO said. “The Red Cross brings real help and hope to our neighbors in their darkest hour.”

