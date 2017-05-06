Alexander County, IL prepared for third major flood in six years

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Alexander County residents are dealing with their third major flood in just six years and the second one in 16 months. Alexander County Chairman Chalen Tatum said the river levels are looking better as the Mississippi River seems to have already crested a couple feet below predicted.
Alexander County residents are dealing with their third major flood in just six years and the second one in 16 months. Alexander County Chairman Chalen Tatum said the river levels are looking better as the Mississippi River seems to have already crested a couple feet below predicted.
Standing on a busted levee with water levels rising by the minute, Kacey Proctor watched as water headed toward his childhood home, where his mother still lives.
Standing on a busted levee with water levels rising by the minute, Kacey Proctor watched as water headed toward his childhood home, where his mother still lives.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Friday night Jackson Firefighters were on the scene of a south Jackson house fire where an 8-year-old boy died. The house is in the 2700 block of Revere Street.
Friday night Jackson Firefighters were on the scene of a south Jackson house fire where an 8-year-old boy died. The house is in the 2700 block of Revere Street.