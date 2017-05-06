Cape Girardeau-area fire departments receive grant to replace breathing equipment

Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant request to replace aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), or air-masks as they are commonly called.

The investment by FEMA sends $844,910 of federal funds back into southeast Missouri to help local fire departments "obtain the equipment to deliver quality services to our citizens as safely as possible for our firefighters."

The participating departments will match 10% of the funds, or $88,410, divided among them based on the number of SCBA units each department receives.

The City of Cape Girardeau Fire Department, City of Jackson Fire & Rescue, Scott City Fire Department, and the Gordonville, North County, and Whitewater Fire Protection Districts will be able to purchase a total of 157 identical SCBA units to be worn by their firefighters.

