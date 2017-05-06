Mississippi River expected to crest at 46ft in Cape Girardeau, MO

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is scheduled to crest during the evening on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The river is currently at 45.93 ft and is expected to crest at 46 ft.

If the river rises to 46 ft, it will be the 6th highest crest on record in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

