Mississippi River crests just below expected level in Cape Girardeau, MO

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River was scheduled to crest overnight on Saturday, May 6 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The river crested at 9:30 p.m. at 45.99 ft which makes it the 6th highest crest on record in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The river was originally expected to crest at 46 ft but barely missed the mark.

