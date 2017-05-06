Mississippi River crests in Cape Girardeau, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mississippi River crests in Cape Girardeau, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: NOAA) (Source: NOAA)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Mississippi River has crested in Cape Girardeau, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The river crested at 45.83 ft.

